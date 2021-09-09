LYON COUNTY, KY– Wednesday night's two-hour closure of Interstate 24 in Lyon County was caused by a stand-off between the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 and an armed Hopkins County man, the KSP confirmed Thursday morning.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, KSP received reports of a man walking down I-24 near the 51 mile marker westbound with a flashlight.
After law enforcement from other agencies arrived, it was determined the man was carrying a handgun. The man fired the gun multiple times into the ground an in the air.
After more than an hour speaking with the man, he was taken into custody.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Dean Ardornato of Nebo, Kentucky. Ardornato was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree and possession of firearm by convicted felon. He was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
Ardornato's car was later found on a side road near the interstate.
Neither Adornato nor any law enforcement units were injured during the incident and law enforcement did not discharge any weapons. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police, Post 2, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Eddyville Police Department, Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County Highway Department, and Lyon County EMS.