CALVERT CITY, KY -- Three people from Chicago, Illinois have been arrested following a multi-state pursuit.
On Monday night at approximately 9:49 p.m., a Trooper with Kentucky State Police Post 1 conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu for a speeding violation near the 24 mile marker on I-24.
As the trooper was walking up to the stopped Malibu, the car began traveling in reverse toward the trooper. The trooper was able to move out of the path of the car. The vehicle then proceeded forward, accelerating westbound on I-24. A pursuit ensued continuing westbound on I-24 and crossing into Illinois.
Once the Malibu crossed into Illinois, authorities from Illinois took over the pursuit. The Malibu was involved in a collision in Illinois and all three occupants were identified and arrested by Illinois authorities.
Due to the collision, the occupants were taken to Lourdes-Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky for medical treatment.
Once back in Kentucky and released from the hospital, the occupants were arrested by the Kentucky State Police.
The driver was identified as 25-year-old Edward Nuitall. The two passengers were 34-year-old Michael Wafford and 27-year-old Lyndell Wafford.
Nuitall was charged with attempted assault 1st degree of a police officer, fleeing or evading police 1st degree in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment 1st degree, DUI, and numerous traffic violations.
Michael and Lyndell Wafford were charged with complicity to fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle 1st degree and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.
All three occupants were lodged at the McCracken County Jail.