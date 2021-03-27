SMITHLAND, KY- Kentucky State Police arrested a Marion, KY man Saturday evening after responding to a disturbance call lead to a stabbing. KSP says 24-year-old Claude Brown went into 56-year-old Karla Haley's home without permission Saturday evening.
The Livingston County Sheriff Department initially responded and found Haley unresponsive, having been stabbed multiple times. Deputies called in KSP to help investigate.
Investigators say Brown stabbed Haley multiple times after an altercation. She was brought to the Livingston County Hospital, where she later died.
Brown is being charged with first degree murder and burglary. He is currently being housed at the McCracken County Jail.