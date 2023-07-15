MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking for public assistance in identifying a woman who has cashed multiple fraudulent checks across the western Kentucky region.
KSP Post 1 reported that on Thursday, July 14, the suspect entered FNB Bank locations in Graves, McCracken, Calloway, and Trigg counties. She was successful in cashing in five fraudulent checks in three of those counties.
She was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler. The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate KBC7001.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.