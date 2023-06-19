State and local leaders gathered on Monday in Frankfort to celebrate Kentucky State Police's 75th anniversary.
“For 75 years, the state police have served our commonwealth and our families, making this state a safer place to call home,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event. “As governor and as a dad, I am grateful for all our KSP heroes. Their sacrifice and commitment to all Kentuckians is second to none.”
Some of the ways KSP has marked its 75th year include a 75th Anniversary Ball that was held for employees and retirees, a wrapped Dodge Charger cruiser with a blue and white paint scheme from the 1970s, a challenge coin and other custom-designed items, KSP says.
“I am honored to reflect on the rich history and the many contributions that have been made to our agency over the years,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said Monday. “We are proud to have played a significant role in the history of the commonwealth of Kentucky, and we remain committed to continuing our tradition of excellence of those who came before us, in service and protection for many years to come.”
Speakers during the event included retired KSP Lt. Col. Robert Milligan, who was the agency’s highest-ranking African American from 1976 to 2003, and retired KSP Col. Linda Mayberry, who was the agency's highest-ranking woman, serving from 1979 to 2003.
Milligan recalled the important relationships he formed while serving KSP. “The Kentucky State Police was the conduit for the formation of relationships that will endure, and those relationships personify the organization itself,” he said.
Mayberry also shared the impact KSP has had on her life, saying, “Over its 75-year history, the Kentucky State Police and the brave women and men who serve have positively impacted countless lives, including mine. Even as years go by, one thing that remains constant is KSP’s honor, courage, and commitment.”
Today, KSP has 1,890 employees including troopers and civilians. The agency serves all 120 counties across the commonwealth. Services the agency provides include telecommunicators, laboratory testing, K-9 units, aircraft branch, internet crimes against children, 16 post locations, drug enforcement, the Safe Schools Program, Trooper Island and the Angel Initiative, as well as assistance for police departments and sheriff's offices.
