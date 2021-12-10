TRIGG COUNTY, KY – Detectives from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, along with the Hopkinsville Police Department, are currently investigating two deaths that are closely related.
On Thursday, KSP was requested to investigate a death in Trigg County. Around 10:30 a.m., a Trigg County deputy located an abandoned vehicle along KY 124, west of Cerulean.
The deputy discovered a dead female in the passenger seat of the vehicle. KSP identified the women as 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville.
KSP's investigation into Marcel's death led detectives to serve a search warrant of her residence on Clearman Court in Hopkinsville.
Inside the residence, detectives located a dead man who was identified as 35-year-old Stanley Bussell of Hopkinsville.
According to KSP, Bussell was the registered owner of the vehicle Marcel was located in.
Hopkinsville Police began investigating the death as a homicide. As a result of both investigations, the Hopkinsville Police Department arrested 49-year-old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville.
Spikes has been charged with the murder of Stanley Bussell.
KSP and the Hopkinsville Police Department are still investigating two deaths.