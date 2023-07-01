Checkpoints

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints to check drivers’ compliance with motor vehicle laws throughout the Post 1 district.

The KSP claims that they utilize traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

Traffic safety checkpoints allow the KSP the opportunity to concentrate its efforts on checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed, according to the KSP.

Drivers who encounter a traffic safety checkpoint will be requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance are readily accessible.

Drivers who have the needed material in hand, have no violation of the law and have minimal roadway congestion could expect a delay no longer than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Traffic safety checkpoint locations are conducted in the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, and Trigg.

A list of supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found on the Kentucky State Police website.