THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS
EDWARDS
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN
HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON
JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC
PERRY POPE PULASKI
SALINE UNION WABASH
WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA
POSEY
IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA
GIBSON PIKE SPENCER
VANDERBURGH WARRICK
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY
CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES
HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG
TODD TRIGG UNION
WEBSTER
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID
PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT
STODDARD WAYNE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in western Kentucky...
Southeastern McCracken County in western Kentucky...
Northeastern Graves County in western Kentucky...
* Until 715 PM CDT.
* At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Benton, moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Benton, Calvert City, Reidland and Symsonia.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 18 and 29.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 39 and 40, and
between Mile Markers 42 and 51.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may temporarily provide cloud
cover and rain that will cool the impacts from the peak heat
indices.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Carlisle, southeastern Ballard, McCracken and northern Graves
Counties through 700 PM CDT...
At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lovelaceville, or 8 miles east of Bardwell, moving northeast at 50
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lovelaceville around 630 PM CDT.
Paducah around 640 PM CDT.
Lone Oak around 645 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Reidland.
This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and
17.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
western Kentucky.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH