MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A crash reconstruction investigation closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Tennessee River Bridge Wednesday. Kentucky State Police investigators are looking into the series of collisions the night of Feb. 23 that involved multiple vehicles and claiming the life of a child.
Trooper Sarah Burgess says crash reconstructions are routine after deadly collisions, but that doesn't mean it's easy for first responders.
"We are trained to handle these situations, but regardless of any training, there is trauma associated with death," says Burgess.
The series of collisions under investigation began with a crash that happened just after 11 p.m. Feb. 23. Within the span of an hour, six more crashes happened in the same area of the interstate. All told, the crashes involved 12 semitrailers and six cars. An 18-month-old girl was killed in one of the crashes.
That night is something troopers like Burgess are trained for, but that doesn't make it any easier.
"The viewing of death from a grotesque from repeatedly through these collisions investigations can be very tolling on an individual," says Burgess.
On Wednesday, exactly one month after the crash, KSP troopers conducted the crash reconstruction investigation. Those investigations are conducted to get an in-depth idea of what happened in a crash. For this investigation, troopers used a drone and a total station, which is similar to survey equipment. Burgess says Wednesday's crash investigation is routine.
"Anytime there is a loss of life, there is the potential that it is a murder. So, we have to do a very thorough investigation to determine whether or not it's a murder investigation," says Burgess.
The investigation is ongoing. Burgess says criminal charges haven't yet been determined. She also says the timeline for investigations into larger collisions can be several months.