An 18-month-old child was killed Thursday morning during a collision on I-24 in Marshall County, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.
According to KSP, multiple collisions occurred Thursday morning as a result of ice on the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker on I-24.
KSP was first notified of a collision at the Tennessee River Bridge just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. While a responding trooper investigated the crash, five additional collisions occurred in the vicinity.
Seven total collisions were reported involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles.
One of these collisions involved a 2022 Freightliner truck being driven by 33-year-old Chabrielle-Darnisha S. Hester of Dallas, Texas, rear-ending a 2003 Freightliner truck. During this collision, an 18-month-old was ejected from Hester's vehicle.
The child was then struck by a 2008 BMW 535. The child was declared dead at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.
The child was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
According to KSP, both westbound lanes are still closed and cattle/vehicles are still being removed from the crash site.