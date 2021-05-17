FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Police is hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky.
Starting Monday, the agency will park cruisers at 16 locations statewide for a week. People are encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1.
The Cover the Cruiser donations will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky. KSP Post 1 will host its event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Casey's General Store at 1004 Paris Road in Mayfield.
The annual state summer games are scheduled to be held in person June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Kentucky State Police raised $16,200 for Special Olympics athletes last year.