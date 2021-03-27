CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - Kentucky State Police have identified the body found in Calloway County on Friday. KSP says the body found on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive was 21-year-old Sarah Townsend.
Investigators say Townsend died from gunshot wounds. Murray State University Campus Police were asked to conduct a welfare check on Townsend after she didn't show up for work on Friday. She was later found dead by KSP.
KSP says friends and family were interviewed to try and determine Townsend's last whereabouts. Investigators determined that Townsend's vehicle was seen on a traffic camera in Georgia. It then was seen heading back to Kentucky.
KSP identified 22-year-old, Julius Sotomayor, as a suspect and found him at his home in Dexter, KY and Townsend's car nearby. Investigators determined there was enough evidence to arrest Sotomayor.
Sotomayor is being housed in the Calloway County jail and is charged with with Murder, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
KSP says the investigation is still ongoing.