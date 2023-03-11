PRINCETON, KY- Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday afternoon in Caldwell County, on US 62 just West of Princeton.
Their preliminary investigation found 31-year-old Michael D. Wright, of Princeton, was driving his 2009 Ford Flex going eastbound on US 62. 59-year-old Carl Miner, of Kuttawa, was also driving eastbound on US 62 in his 1989 Chevrolet Camaro, in front of Wright.
Both cars approached a line of slowing traffic as another car was making a right turn into a local business. Wright crashed his Ford into the back of Miner's Chevrolet, causing Miner's car to go into the Westbound lane of US 62. Miner's car then crashed head-on with a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 31-year-old Brandon Downs of Princeton.
Miner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. A passenger in his car, 20-year-old Christian Stayton of Dawson Springs, was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Michael Wright and his passenger, Tiffani Wright, were taken to the Caldwell Medical Center for their injuries.
Brandon Downs was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment.
The investigation will continue to be lead by Detective Jacob Stephens.