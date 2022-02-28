MARION, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Crittenden County Monday morning.
Troopers say 37-year-old Timothy Paris called his brother Monday morning, saying he shot his father, Jerry Paris.
Timothy Paris' brother called 911, KSP says, and Crittenden County Sheriff's Department deputies and a KSP trooper arrived at the scene to find that Jerry Paris had died of his gunshot wounds.
Timothy Paris was arrested, charged with murder and jailed in the Crittenden County Jail.
The state police post says it is investigating the deadly shooting at the request of the sheriff's department. KSP Detective Billy Over is conducting the ongoing investigation.