GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers and detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the Hickory community of Graves County.
KSP Post 1 says troopers are on the scene Tuesday night after a shooting that happened around 6:35 p.m. One person was killed in the incident.
Investigators say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no evidence to suggest a further threat in the surrounding area.
The victim's name has not yet been released to the public. KSP says detectives are following multiple leads, and anyone with information connected to their investigation can call Post 1 at 270-856-3721.