LYON COUNTY, KY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are currently investigating a collision in Lyon County that killed two women.
According to KSP, at 6 p.m. Tuesday KSP received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision near the 49 mile marker on I-24 in Lyon County.
KSP's initial investigation shows 35-year-old Amanda McAmis of Wentzville, Missouri was travelling westbound on I-24 in a Infiniti QX50 when her vehicle crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes.
McAmis then collided with a 2018 Great Dane semi-trailer traveling eastbound on I-24.
McAmis and 79-year-old Sondra McAmis, a passenger in the Infiniti, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner. Amanda McAmis was ejected from her vehicle during the collision.
A juvenile was also in the Infiniti at the time of the collision. They have been transferred to an out of state hospital for further treatment to their injuries.
The driver of the semi-trailer did not sustain any injuries from the accident.
According to KSP, heavy rain is believed to be a contributing factor to the collision.