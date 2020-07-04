PRINCETON, KY – State Police in Madisonville, were contacted by the Caldwell County Dispatch in reference to a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Wood Lane on July 3, 2020 at about 7:30 PM.
Detectives found 43-year-old Joe R. Curnell, of Dawson Springs, Ky. had shot 24-year-old James Bannister, of Eddyville, Ky with a handgun. Bannister was transported to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries.
Curnell was arrested at his residence in Dawson Springs overnight Saturday around 12:43 AM.
Curnell was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center where he was charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. The investigation is ongoing.