The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Graves County at 11:20 a.m. Friday in Graves County.
On Friday, KSP Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. The Glasgow Police Department were the initial responders.
Responding officers became engaged in a vehicle pursuit, during which shots were fired upon officers. Glasgow police officers eventually lost site of the vehicle and the pursuit was terminated.
A short time later, a KSP trooper located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery, and a second pursuit began.
Shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper returned fire, striking a subject located inside of the vehicle and ending the pursuit.
A male was transported to Baptist Health Paducah where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. After his release, he was sent to McCracken County Jail where a second subject was already being held.