CADIZ, KY— Kentucky State Police, Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of two people in Trigg County.
According to a news release around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday dispatch received a call about the discovery of two dead bodies at a home off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Post 1 detectives are currently searching for 29-year-old Landon W. Stinson, of Cadiz, Kentucky.
Detectives want to question Stinson about the incident. KSP asked if anyone knows the whereabouts of Stinson to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released at a later time.