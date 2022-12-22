PADUCAH — Local leaders and first responders say it's best to stay off the roads, but if you have to get out, be safe.
Kentucky State Police responded to multiple collisions and stranded drivers.
The roads are really slick, but people are still on them. We talked to several earlier who were traveling through this weather.
Many didn't stop to talk. They were trying to get past or beat this storm.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says trucks were out earlier spreading salt on the roads but the rain that came before the snow likely washed some of that treatment away, meaning black ice may form more easily.
"We would rather people stay home simply because it is going to get pretty treacherous out there tonight," said Keith Todd, the public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "There are going to be plenty of slick spots and the other thing is just the extreme cold temperatures that we're going to have."
KYTC crews are urging you to stay off the roads.
Something like a dead battery or a flat tire would be an inconvenience normally, but during weather conditions like these, that can be deadly.
State troopers say it's important to reduce your speed during low visibility and slippery road conditions. Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also, if you're driving, use caution on bridges and overpasses.