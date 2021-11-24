The Kentucky State Police will host their annual Black Friday sale to raise funds for the Trooper Teddy Bear program.
The program is designed to develop trust between law enforcement and children. Proceeds from the sale go to the outreach program that allows troopers to provide teddy bears to children who have been in traumatic situations such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases or dealing with a terminal illness.
The bears will go on sale Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. for $15, the sale will end at midnight Nov. 26.
The profit from the sale of one bear allows the agency to purchase two additional bears.
In 2020, the Trooper Teddy Black Friday sale raised $1,035. KSP is hoping to raise that total this year.
The Trooper Teddy Bear program had a positive impact on a young girl in the Local 6 area.
In 2018, Hannah Dysinger was injured during the Marshall County High School shooting. She was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Hours after the incident, and while still receiving care from the hospital, law enforcement officers, including a KSP detective, interviewed Dysinger to gathered evidence.
After that traumatic day, Dysinger and the KSP detective saw each other in court and began to build a rapport. Months later the detective surprised Dysinger with a Trooper Teddy.
“My bear means so much to me and symbolizes that the situation wasn’t entirely traumatic while still providing me with a child-like comfort that I needed after the shooting,” said Dysinger. “It gave me something to hold on to.”
Anyone interested in buying a teddy bear, or making a tax-deductible donation to the program, can click this link.