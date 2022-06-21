FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are participating in Operation SafeDRIVE from June 21-23. SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) is a campaign that targets unsafe driving behavior, with a focus on highway and interstate safety.
During the campaign, KSP enforcement officers will be cracking down on unsafe driving behavior, such as driving under the influence, driving aggressively, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving. KSP commercial vehicle inspectors will also have scale facilities open in an effort to ensure that commercial drivers are following all safety regulations and complying with certifications.
In a statement released today, the KSP recommend the following:
- Stay out of blind spots: Large trucks and buses have big blind spots on all four sides.
- Pass safely: Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror. Use your turn signals, and don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure you can see the CMV vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front.
- Don’t cut off large vehicles: It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.
- Don’t tailgate: Tailgating a commercial vehicle puts you in a blind spot (Kentucky State Police, 2022).