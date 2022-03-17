Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is currently experiencing an outage with administrative and 911 phone lines.
Emergency 911 calls are being rerouted to Paducah-McCracken County where they are being answered.
According to KSP, radio contact has been maintained between KSP Post 1 and Paducah-McCracken County.
Technicians are on-scene to resolve the issue. There is currently no estimated time of repair.
If you are unable to reach KSP Post 1 for administrative services, call one of the following numbers:
- 502-395-1698
- 502-682-0379
- 502-395-1691
- 502-682-1025