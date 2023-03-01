Untitled design - 1

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police Posts 1 and 2 have announced the locations of numerous traffic safety checkpoints.

According to a Wednesday release, troopers at the checkpoints will be making sure drivers have valid registration, insurance and driver's licenses and are not violating any traffic laws.

Drivers encountering the checkpoints are asked to have their documentation easily accessible. As long as that information is easily obtained and troopers see no evidence of violations, traffic delays should be minimal, and stops should take no longer than 30 seconds to one minute.

Post 1

BALLARD COUNTY

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

US 60 at Bill Corner Road

 CALLOWAY COUNTY

US 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307Fulton CountyKY 125 – at KY 166

GRAVES COUNTY

US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

US 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 1529KY 58 – at KY 307KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 68 – at KY 95

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)

KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)

KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton / Hickman County Line

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

Post 2

CALDWELL COUNTY

• The Intersection Of KY 139 And KY 70

• KY 126 At KY 672

• US 62 at the Lyon County line

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

• KY 297 At US 60

• US 641 At Crayne

• US 60 At KY 365

• US 60 Near The 8.3

• US 60 at View Road

• US 60 At View Road

• US 60 at the 11.1

CHRISTIAN COUNTY

• US 41A to Tennessee State line

• US 41 At KY 407 Intersection Near The 29 MM

• KY 91 at the KY 1026

• KY 107 at the KY 1682

• KY 507 at the KY 508

• KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection

• KY 109 At No Outlet Road

• Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 164

• Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 117

• KY 1682 Eagle Way Bypass At 3.5 MM

•KY 911 at US 41A

•KY 115 at the .5 MM

HOPKINS COUNTY

• US 62 at the 22 mile marker

• Old Nortonville White Plains Rd At Illey Sisk Rd

• KY 336 at KY 481 intersection

• Ky2171 / Ky481 / Ky336 Intersection

• US 41 At KY 138

• US 41A at the 12 mile marker

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

• Hillside Road At Tipple Street (Powderly)

• KY 181 At KY 601

• US 431 At KY 70 (Browder)

• Ky 175 N Bremen-Blacklake Road

• KY 81 at KY 181

• KY 246 At Wyatt Cemetery Road (Beech Creek)

• KY 70 at KY 175 S

• KY 181 At KY 973

• KY 189 at Crittenden Drive

• US 431 and KY 2270 (Belton)

• KY 973 at Myers Chapel Road

• US 62 at KY 1379 Ohio County Line

• Cleaton Road At P&M Haul Road

TODD COUNTY

• US 79 at KY 102

• KY 181 at KY 507

• KY 181 at Chestnut Road

• US 79 at KY 848

• US 79 at KY / TN stateline

• KY 107 at KY 171

• KY 181 at KY 107

• KY 848 at Stateline Road

WEBSTER COUNTY

• US 41A at KY 56 and KY 873

• KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker

• KY 56 at Old Beech Grove Road

• KY 109 at KY 670