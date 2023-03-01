PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police Posts 1 and 2 have announced the locations of numerous traffic safety checkpoints.
According to a Wednesday release, troopers at the checkpoints will be making sure drivers have valid registration, insurance and driver's licenses and are not violating any traffic laws.
Drivers encountering the checkpoints are asked to have their documentation easily accessible. As long as that information is easily obtained and troopers see no evidence of violations, traffic delays should be minimal, and stops should take no longer than 30 seconds to one minute.
Post 1
BALLARD COUNTY
US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
US 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
US 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
KY 80 – at KY 307Fulton CountyKY 125 – at KY 166
GRAVES COUNTY
US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
US 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
US 51 – at KY 1529KY 58 – at KY 307KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
LYON COUNTY
US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
US 68 – at KY 95
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
KY 402 – at KY 1364
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
TRIGG COUNTY
US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton / Hickman County Line
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
Post 2
CALDWELL COUNTY
• The Intersection Of KY 139 And KY 70
• KY 126 At KY 672
• US 62 at the Lyon County line
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
• KY 297 At US 60
• US 641 At Crayne
• US 60 At KY 365
• US 60 Near The 8.3
• US 60 at View Road
• US 60 at the 11.1
CHRISTIAN COUNTY
• US 41A to Tennessee State line
• US 41 At KY 407 Intersection Near The 29 MM
• KY 91 at the KY 1026
• KY 107 at the KY 1682
• KY 507 at the KY 508
• KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection
• KY 109 At No Outlet Road
• Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 164
• Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 117
• KY 1682 Eagle Way Bypass At 3.5 MM
•KY 911 at US 41A
•KY 115 at the .5 MM
HOPKINS COUNTY
• US 62 at the 22 mile marker
• Old Nortonville White Plains Rd At Illey Sisk Rd
• KY 336 at KY 481 intersection
• Ky2171 / Ky481 / Ky336 Intersection
• US 41 At KY 138
• US 41A at the 12 mile marker
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
• Hillside Road At Tipple Street (Powderly)
• KY 181 At KY 601
• US 431 At KY 70 (Browder)
• Ky 175 N Bremen-Blacklake Road
• KY 81 at KY 181
• KY 246 At Wyatt Cemetery Road (Beech Creek)
• KY 70 at KY 175 S
• KY 181 At KY 973
• KY 189 at Crittenden Drive
• US 431 and KY 2270 (Belton)
• KY 973 at Myers Chapel Road
• US 62 at KY 1379 Ohio County Line
• Cleaton Road At P&M Haul Road
TODD COUNTY
• US 79 at KY 102
• KY 181 at KY 507
• KY 181 at Chestnut Road
• US 79 at KY 848
• US 79 at KY / TN stateline
• KY 107 at KY 171
• KY 181 at KY 107
• KY 848 at Stateline Road
WEBSTER COUNTY
• US 41A at KY 56 and KY 873
• KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker
• KY 56 at Old Beech Grove Road
• KY 109 at KY 670