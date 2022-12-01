PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police Posts 1 and 2 have announced numerous upcoming Traffic Safety Checkpoints.
According to a Thursday release, troopers at the checkpoints will be making sure drivers have valid registration; insurance; drivers' licenses; and are not violating any traffic laws.
Drivers encountering the checkpoints are asked to have their documentation easily-accessible. As long as that information is easily obtained and troopers see no evidence of violations, traffic delays should be minimal and stops should take no longer than 30 seconds to one minute.
Post 1 Traffic Safety Checkpoints
BALLARD COUNTY
- US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
- US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
- US 60 at Bill Corner Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
- US 641S – at Barber Drive
- KY 94E – at KY 280
- KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
- KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
- US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 – at KY 307Fulton CountyKY 125 – at KY 166
GRAVES COUNTY
- US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
- US 45S – at KY 1748
- KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
- KY 849 at KY 1684
- KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
HICKMAN COUNTY
- US 51 – at KY 1529KY 58 – at KY 307KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
- US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
- US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
- KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
LYON COUNTY
- US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
- KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
- US 68 – at KY 95
- US 641 – at KY 1422
- KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
- KY 402 – at KY 1364
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
- US 60 at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
- KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
TRIGG COUNTY
- US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
- KY 125 – at KY 166
- KY 129 – at Fulton / Hickman County Line
- KY 139N – at Bush Road
- KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
Post Two Traffic Safety Checkpoints
CALDWELL COUNTY
- • The Intersection Of KY 139 And KY 70
- • KY 126 At KY 672
- • US 62 at the Lyon County line
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
- KY 297 At US 60
- US 641 At Crayne
- US 60 At KY 365
- US 60 Near The 8.3
- US 60 at View Road
- US 60 At View Road
- US 60 at the 11.1
CHRISTIAN COUNTY
- US 41A to Tennessee State line
- US 41 At KY 407 Intersection Near The 29 MM
- KY 91 at the KY 1026
- KY 107 at the KY 1682
- KY 507 at the KY 508
- KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection
- KY 109 At No Outlet Road
- Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 164
- Intersection Of KY 272 And KY 117
- KY 1682 Eagle Way Bypass At 3.5 MM
- KY 911 at US 41A
- KY 115 at the .5 MM
HOPKINS COUNTY
- US 62 at the 22 mile marker
- Old Nortonville White Plains Rd At Illey Sisk Rd
- KY 336 at KY 481 intersection
- Ky2171 / Ky481 / Ky336 Intersection
- US 41 At KY 138
- US 41A at the 12 mile marker
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
- Hillside Road At Tipple Street (Powderly)
- KY 181 At KY 601
- US 431 At KY 70 (Browder)
- Ky 175 N Bremen-Blacklake Road
- KY 81 at KY 181
- KY 246 At Wyatt Cemetery Road (Beech Creek)
- KY 70 at KY 175 S
- KY 181 At KY 973
- KY 189 at Crittenden Drive
- US 431 and KY 2270 (Belton)
- KY 973 at Myers Chapel Road
- US 62 at KY 1379 Ohio County Line
- Cleaton Road At P&M Haul Road
TODD COUNTY
- US 79 at KY 102
- KY 181 at KY 507
- KY 181 at Chestnut Road
- US 79 at KY 848
- US 79 at KY / TN stateline
- KY 107 at KY 171
- KY 181 at KY 107
- KY 848 at Stateline Road
WEBSTER COUNTY
- US 41A at KY 56 and KY 873
- KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker
- KY 56 at Old Beech Grove Road
- KY 109 at KY 670