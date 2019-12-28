KENTUCKY— The Kentucky State Police has teamed up with Lyft to provide free, safe rides during the holidays.
The free rides are part of Safe Ride KY, aiming provide a safe way home for those celebrating, and prevent impaired driving.
The rides run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1 at 5 a.m. KSP's website shows they've already provided 8,561 safe rides to Kentucky riders.
Over 4,700 crashes occurred in 2018 due to impaired driving, resulting in 2,400 injuries and 116 deaths, according to KSP. They also issued 29,809 DUI citations in 2018.