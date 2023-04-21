FRANKFORT, KY – Kentucky State Police raised $9,185 for Special Olympics Kentucky with their "Cover the Cruiser" event which took place Friday.
"Cover the Cruiser" is a fundraising event where those who donate can stick a Special Olympics Kentucky, SOKY, sticker on a cruiser.
Kentuckystatepolice.org says the cancellation of the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run due to COVID-19 led to the development of the "Cover the Cruiser" event.
The event has been successful in the past as well. In 2020, KSP raised over 16K with "Cover the Cruiser."
The KSP Facebook post gives a statement from SOKY President Trish Mazzoni as well, saying "In addition to raising funds to support our programs, KSP troopers also attend events like our State Basketball Tournament and our Summer Games to present awards to the athletes. The response from our athletes when they see a State Trooper in uniform presenting medals & ribbons, is awesome!"
The post says the SOKY annual summer games will take place June 2-4, 2023, at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.