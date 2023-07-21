MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release detail in Graves County. KSP was notified about the inmate around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, July 21.
Nathan Williams fled from deputy jailers while on a work release detail on Crittenden Road in Graves County. He was last seen running near U.S. 45 and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Williams has been described as a 36 year old white man with red hair and hazel eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt. He also has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.
Williams was in jail for theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and probation violation.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Williams should contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. You can also contact them anonymously by calling 1-800-222-5555.