Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a murder in Christian County. They were called in to help by Oak Grove police Sunday morning at 3:42 AM.
KSP Detectives say Gailon J. Toler, age 18, of Clarksville, Tennessee was killed. The Christian County Coroner pronounced Toler dead at the scene.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for 20 year old Tyron M. Holt of Clarksville.
Holt has not been located at this time. He is described as a black male, 5'7" tall, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Kentucky State Police ask if you see, or know the whereabouts of Mr. Holt call 911 or 270-676-3313.
The investigation continues by Detective Billy Over.