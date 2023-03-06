CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are asking for the public's help in their search for a 14-year-old girl reported missing after she was last seen on March 1.
KSP says 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say Greenwell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Kylee was last seen wearing white, red and black plaid pajama pants, a gray T-shirt and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.
Anyone with information that can help investigators locate Kylee Greenwell can call KSP at 1-270-676-3313, 1-800-222-5555, which is toll-free in Kentucky, or the nearest local law enforcement agency.