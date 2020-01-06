HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Christian County Detention Center inmate who escaped Monday afternoon.
The inmate, 19-year-old Jaquavius D. Whitlock, was on a furlough from the detention center for medical treatment, when got out of a family member's vehicle and ran away, a KSP news release says. The release says Whitlock was last seen around 1:50 p.m. on South Oneal Avenue in Hopkinsville, and the escape was reported to state police around 3:44 p.m.
KSP says Whitlock was in the detention center on charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, being a felon in possession of a handgun and using restricted ammunition during the commission of a felony in which no shots were fired.
The release says Whitlock is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
If you have information about where Whitlock is, investigators ask you to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.