MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 are currently searching for a Marshall County inmate who escaped the detention facility in Benton.
According to KSP, 38-year-old Gregory Sullivan is a white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. Sullivan has green eyes and brown hair.
Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, grey/black sweatpants and tennis shoes.
Sullivan has tattoos on his left shoulder of a knife and the word "KAOS" on his left forearm. Law enforcement is currently unaware of how Sullivan fled the facility, or his direction of travel.
Sullivan was incarcerated at the detention center for receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sullivan is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.