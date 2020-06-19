FREDONIA, KY - The Kentucky State Police are searching for a South Carolina man in connection with the death of 36-year-old Nicole Renee Florentine.
Nicole Renee Florentine's body was found in Fredonia days ago.
Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her husband, 52-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Florentine, of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Florentine has an arrest warrant issued for abuse of a Corpse, and was last seen driving a 2020 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue. He is a white male, 5’7” tall, approximately 170 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes.
State police advises anyone who sees Florentine to call local law enforcement immediately. Florentine should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information about his possible whereabouts, or information about the investigation, please call 270-676-3313, or via the KSP app. Callers may remain anonymous.