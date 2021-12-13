Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, is requesting the public's assistance in locating 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County.
According to the KSP, Emerson last made contact with her family on Dec. 12 at 11:43 a.m.
Emerson has dementia and may be experiencing a medical emergency.
Emerson is a 5 foot 6 inch tall woman that weighs 155 pounds. Emerson has gray hair and brown eyes. Her last known location was traced through a phone ping to Obion County, Tenn on US-51 near Bethlehem Road.
She is believed to be driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion. Her direction of travel is unknown.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emerson, please call KSP at 270-856-3721.