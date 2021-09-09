HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is searching for a missing Hopkins County woman who has Alzheimer's disease.
KSP says 78-year-old Patty Dampier of Hanson, Kentucky, was last seen at a gas station in Calhoun, Kentucky, driving a Red 2003 Toyota MR2 with a black cloth convertible top.
Dampier was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored shirt.
If you see Dampier or have information about where she is, troopers ask you to call KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.