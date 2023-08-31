WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is searching for a 17-year-old boy from Webster County after his family reported him missing on Thursday.
KSP Post 2 said it got the call reporting the teen — 17-year-old Christopher D. McDaniel of Sebree, Kentucky — missing around 12:57 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said he was last seen riding a bicycle on Kentucky 56 East towards Interstate 69 in Sebree.
Christopher is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, and his hair is dyed blue. KSP said he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray T-shirt and blue and white tennis shoes.
Troopers ask anyone who has information about where Christopher D. McDaniel is to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.