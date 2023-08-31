WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is searching for a 17-year-old boy from Webster County after his family reported him missing on Thursday. 

KSP Post 2 said it got the call reporting the teen — 17-year-old Christopher D. McDaniel of Sebree, Kentucky — missing around 12:57 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said he was last seen riding a bicycle on Kentucky 56 East towards Interstate 69 in Sebree. 

Christopher D. McDaniel.jpg

State police released this photo of Christopher D. McDaniel after he was reported missing in Sebree, Kentucky, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. 

Christopher is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, and his hair is dyed blue. KSP said he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray T-shirt and blue and white tennis shoes.

Troopers ask anyone who has information about where Christopher D. McDaniel is to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

