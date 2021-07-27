CADIZ, KY– Troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 are currently searching for a Christian County man who was charged with murder in Trigg County.
46-year-old James W. Gentry of Hopkinsville was scheduled to be in Trigg County Circuit Court this morning, but managed to remove his ankle monitor.
According to the KSP, Gentry is possible heading south in a a gold Buick Regal. Gentry is considered dangerous. His charges include murder, robbery, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gentry should contact the KSP at 270-856-3721, you can also call anonymously at 800-222-5555.