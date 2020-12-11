LAKE COUNTY, TN — Authorities in northwest Tennessee and west Kentucky are searching for two men who escaped from the minimum security annex of the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee.
The two men — 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen — absconded from the annex sometime Friday morning. The Tennessee Department of Corrections says officers confirmed that Brown and Osteen were missing around 8:25 a.m. after conducting an emergency inmate recount. The department of corrections says search efforts are underway, and authorities are following "active leads" into their whereabouts.
Friday evening, Kentucky State Police Post 1 said troopers are assisting Tennessee law enforcement in the search for the two inmates.
KSP says people along the state line area should be cautious. After escaping custody, troopers say the inmates reportedly committed multiple burglaries and thefts in that general area. People in that area are advised to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity. KSP is also asking members of the public to lock their vehicles and homes.
Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape out of Putnam County, Tennessee. The department of corrections says his sentence for that conviction is was set to expire in 2022.
Osteen is serving an eight-year burglary sentence out of Madison County. His sentence for that charge was set to expire in 2023.
Anyone who sees the two escaped inmates or has information about where they are can call their local law enforcement agency or the department of corrections tip hotline, 1-844-TDC-FIND.