Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges.
Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39 years old of Hardin, Kentucky, is wanted for charges of Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more. After the charges were presented to a grand jury, on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Marshall County Circuit Court judge issued an indictment warrant for Higginbotham in reference to the charges.
Higginbotham is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5' 11" tall and weighing about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Higginbotham is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be downloaded for free through Apple and Google Play stores.