FRANKFORT — It's nearly Easter and the Kentucky State Police have something you could include in your Easter baskets this year.
KSP Trooper Teddy Bears will be on sale through April 4. You can buy a bear for $14.99 and all the proceeds from the sale benefit the Trooper Teddy Project, which gives teddy bears to children in traumatic situations such as a car crash, exposure to drugs, or domestic abuse cases — which frequently end with a parent being arrested.
Click here to buy your bear or make a donation.
KSP Spokesman Sergeant Billy Gregory says the ‘Trooper Teddy’ Project is designed to develop trust between officers and children.
“Often times, we are meeting these children on their worst day,” says Gregory. “Whether they are scared or nervous from the circumstance they are dealing with, the bear seems to immediately resonate with them. That connection builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper.”
Gregory says the program doesn't use state funding, but relies on donations and the sale of teddy bears.
“Annually, we host a bear sale on Black Friday and then again on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the project,” notes Gregory. “This year, our bear shipment was delayed for our February sale so we are hosting our first ever Easter Sale.”
Gregory says he knows this season is traditionally for bunnies, but hopes the Spring sale will help some Trooper Teddy Bears make their way into Easter baskets this year.
“Kentuckians have always supported this project and it has been absolutely heart-warming to see the way they have responded over the years,” he says.
Trooper Teddy Bears are being sold for $14.99 plus shipping during the promotion. You can also skip the shipping fee by kicking up your bear at KSP headquarters in Frankfort or at a KSP Post location near you.
Click here to see where the closest KSP Post is to you.
Click here to buy your bear or make a donation.
The Trooper Teddy Bear Project came to life in December of 1989 after Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a Gala fundraiser at Red Mile Racecourse earlier that summer. The black tie event raised the needed funds to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears. The first allotment of bears included a personal note on each stuffed animal from First Lady Wilkerson.