PADUCAH — The Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah will start seeing more visitors than usual in the next few days. Timothy Higdon stops there any time he passes by on a long trip.
"It's got some historic character to it and some very clean bathrooms," Higdon said. Higdon was headed to the Ozarks Friday, but he'll be traveling back to Kentucky for Thanksgiving.
This weekend is the beginning of the busiest time on the road. That's why Kentucky State Police troopers will start working overtime next week.
"We ask people to take their time; leave early enough so that they don't have to speed, don't have to rush; pay attention and of course buckle up," KSP Post 1 Trooper Bryan Luckett said.
Luckett said about 50% of all car crash deaths are attributed to not wearing a seat belt. The Kentucky Office of Highways Safety reports there have been 662 deadly car crashes in the state this year as of Friday morning. That's more than this time last year.
Higdon said he's worried about distracted drivers.
"They'll veer over and, you know, you can get behind one, and they are kind of wobbling on the roads," Higdon said.
Troopers are looking for seat belt violators and impaired drivers. They're also keeping an eye out for distracted drivers on their cell phones.
"A lot of people, when traveling, especially long distance, whether they are looking at their phones or they're looking at their GPS, or whether they're talking in the car, they get distracted on these long drives," Luckett said.
In addition, the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be checking vigorously for truck violations and performing inspections. According to the Kentucky Traffic Collision facts report, the four-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period accounted for 1,971 collisions, with nine deaths, in 2018.