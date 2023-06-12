MURRAY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are still searching for a man who escaped from the Calloway County Jail on Sunday morning.
Authorities say 33-year-old Dorsey Jacob Hutson escaped from the jail at 4:30 a.m. He's a white male standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.
Hutson was being held on multiple charges, including parole violation, burglary, assault and criminal mischief, among other charges.
"He was working on the floor in the laundry room area and he was somehow able to disable the exit door," Jailer Ken Claud said.
Claud said a deputy left the room to pick up a cart of food, and when the deputy left, Hutson snuck out behind him.
Hutson walked out the back door at the Calloway County jail and ran through a parking lot. That's the last place security cameras recorded him Sunday morning.
The Kentucky State Police was immediately notified about his escape.
The jail is evaluating what went wrong.
"We're reviewing our procedures and trying to determine that this particular incident was either human failure or equipment failure or some combination of there," said Claud.
Authorities are also reviewing any outside communication anyone had with Hutson before the escape.
Claud said they're looking for any mention of a planned escape or any connection with an outside source.
As for the public, Claud said to stay away from Hutson if you see him.
"If you see anyone that looks suspicious like that, definitely don't approach him. Contact your local police or the Kentucky State Police," he said.
Claud also said Hutson has been in and out of the Calloway County Jail 15 times in the past 13 years. The first time, he was 18 years old.
The investigation into the escape is ongoing, and KSP is asking folks to keep their home and vehicle doors locked while the search continues. Anyone who sees Hutson is asked to call state police or the nearest law enforcement agency.