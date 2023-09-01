PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police at Post 1 will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the district.
According to a news release from KSP, these checkpoints are meant to check if drivers are following traffic laws, especially laws regarding driving under the influence. KSP says these stops are meant to increase the safety for all drivers on the road.
At a traffic stop you will be asked for your driver’s license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance. KSP says if you have your information in hand, the stop shouldn’t take up more than a few minutes of your time.
Checkpoints are being conducted in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, and Trigg Counties. A full list of checkpoint locations is listed below.
Ballard County
- KY 286 at the Myer Road 4-way intersection
- U.S. 51 at the old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- U.S. 60 at Apperson Road
- U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road
Calloway County
- U.S. 641 South at Barber Drive
- KY 94 East at KY 280
- KY 121 South between the 3 and 4 mile marker
- KY 280 at Cohoon Road
Carlisle County
- U.S. 51 at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 at KY 307
Fulton County
- KY 125 at KY 166
- KY 129 at the Fulton/Hickman County line
Graves County
- U.S. 45 South at KY 339 Wingo
- U.S. 45 South at KY 1748
- KY 94 at KY 381 Lynville
- KY 849 at KY 1684
- KY 303 at the KY 339 4-way intersection
Hickman County
- U.S. 51 at KY 1529
- KY 58 at KY 307
- KY 123 at KY 239
- KY 129 at the Fulton/Hickman County line
Livingston County
- KY 453 at Coon Chapel Road
- U.S. 60 near the former Ledbetter Elementary School
- U.S. 60 near the Livingston/Crittenden County line
Lyon County
- U.S. 62 near the Eddyville Industrial Park
- U.S. 62 at KY 810 South
- KY 93 South at the KY 293 and KY 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace near the entrance to Land Between the Lakes
Marshall County
- U.S. 68 at KY 95
- U.S. 641 at KY 1422
- KY 348 near Meadowbrook Circle
- KY 402 at KY 1364
McCracken County
- U.S. 60 at the Ledbetter Bridge intersection
- KY 286 at McKendree Church Road
- KY 450 at Puryear Highway
- Old Mayfield Road at Houser Road
Trigg County
- KY 124 at West End Street
- KY 286 at Dunkerson Road
- KY 274 at Goose Hollow Road
- KY 274 at the west end of John Woodruff Bridge