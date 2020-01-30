The Kentucky State Police is offering you a chance to help comfort kids who have been through traumatic events.
KSP announced Thursday they will be selling a Trooper Teddy Bear for $14.99 now through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
When you buy a bear, the proceeds will go to the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides bears for children who've been through traumas like car crashes, exposure to drugs or domestic abuse.
Thursday's announcement says the program — which recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary — is also meant to help develop trust between officers and children.
If you are interested in buying a Trooper Teddy Bear, visit kentuckystatepolice.org/trooper-teddy.