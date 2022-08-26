FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes.
Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country.
The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry.
The winning photo will be featured on the cover and in the January month of the AAST 2023 wall calendar.
For complete vote standing, visit https://www.statetroopers.org/American Association of State Troopers (AAST).