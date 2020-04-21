LAUREL COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly strangled a woman.
Laurel County deputies were dispatched to the 911 Dispatch Center in London after a woman arrived wanting to speak with a deputy on an alleged domestic assault that just occurred.
The woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck, and arms. She also had bruising on her leg.
The victim told deputies that there had been a fight and during that fight Goforth strangled her.
She also said that Goforth had told her he was going to kill her. Three small children were in the home at the time.
Around 3:10 a.m. the deputies went to the home, located about four miles north of London, to check on the well-being of the children and to continue their investigation.
The children were found safe.
Goforth was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic violence, and terroristic threatening.
He was then taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
You may remember that Goforth ran against Matt Bevin for the Republican nomination for governor in 2019.