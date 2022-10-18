KENTUCKY — New data is showing students have been severely impacted and disrupted by challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky's 2021-2022 School Report Card was released on October 18, giving detailed insight into how each Kentucky school district fared amidst school shutdowns and virtual learning issues. According to the Associated Press, the report card showed fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading at grade level, and the scores from math, science, and social studies were even lower.
Kentucky Speaker of the House, David Osborne, released a statement shortly after the release of the new data, saying it shouldn't be a surprise to parents that Kentucky children weren't "where they should be" in school, given the years' shutdowns. He acknowledged that parents did the best the could to teach their kids, but they couldn't be a substitute for a classroom environment. "As we move forward, we must focus on delivering the services necessary to avoid a lost generation of children denied a chance to reach their potential," he said. Osborne noted schools received a "historic" amount of funding in the current budget, and will receive even more next year — but said no amount of money could help without the right policies to back it up.
In a release from the Kentucky Department of Education, Education Commissioner and Chief Lerner Jason E. Glass said the assessment results included in the report card proved the pandemic has had a "profound" impact on Kentucky's students and schools, and they're still trying to recover from the interrupted learning that's occurred over the past two years.
Glass says the results will serve as a baseline, from which Kentucky can move forward and look to new learning opportunities. He noted that there wouldn't be a quick-fix for the challenges students endured, saying it would take time and resources to bounce-back.
To see view Kentucky's School Report Card yourself and see how your school-district did, report card website, here.