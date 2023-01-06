FRANKFORT, KY — Justice Debra Hembree Lambert was appointed this week as deputy chief justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky. The deputy chief justice fills in when the chief justice recuses in a case or an administrative matter.
Lambert succeeds former Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, who retired in December.
Lambert was elected to the state Supreme Court in January 2019. She serves the 3rd District, which consists of 25 counties in central-eastern Kentucky. She joined the Supreme Court bench after four years with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
She previously served as a judge for Circuit Court/Family Court Division for the 28th Judicial Circuit of Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties.
She was recently appointed chair of the newly created Kentucky Judicial Mental Health Commission. Former Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who also retired in December, chose her to lead the effort to improve how the court system handles cases where parties have mental health, substance use and/or intellectual issues.