The Kentucky Supreme Court has granted a request from Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust to disqualify Judge Jamie Jameson from presiding over criminal cases before the 42nd Judicial Circuit Court and appointed retired Circuit Court Judge David Buckingham to serve as special judge until the newly-elected Andrea Moore takes over next year.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission previously had temporarily suspended Jameson pending its decision in his misconduct case, but the state Supreme Court vacated that suspension on Oct. 31, and Jameson returned to work. However, the JCC found Jameson guilty of all counts later that same week — on Nov. 4. Jameson has 10 days from that date to appeal the JCC's decision.
The state Supreme Court's order, which was filed Wednesday, Nov. 9, explains that Foust asked the court to disqualify Jameson after the JCC ordered Jameson's removal from office last Friday.
Foust filed a motion and affidavit telling the high court that the commonwealth will be prejudiced if Jameson continues to preside over any cases in which Foust is involved, because both the JCC and Jameson subpoenaed Foust to testify at Jameson's final disciplinary hearing.
While Foust was never called as a witness during the hearing, Foust told the high court that portions of his statement to a JCC investigator were admitted into the record during the hearing. That statement included Foust's "many concerns regarding Judge Jameson's activities," and a copy was provided to Jameson as well, the state Supreme Court's order explains.
"The facts established in the affidavit indicate there is sufficient evidence of animosity between Mr. Foust and Judge Jameson to warrant disqualification in all matters in which the Commonwealth is a party," the order signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. states.
"These facts, coupled with the fact that the JCC subsequently determined that Judge Jameson should be removed from office, present a circumstance in which Judge Jameson's ability to impartially preside over criminal cases in the 42nd Judicial Circuit might reasonably be questioned," the order continues.
In his order, Minton granted the request for Jameson's disqualification, assigned Buckingham to preside over criminal cases before the 42nd Judicial Court — which covers Calloway and Marshall counties — and instructed the circuit clerks of Calloway and Marshall counties to place a copy of the order in the General Orders book, distribute copies to the local bar association and post a copy in the judicial center in a prominent place.
Voters chose Andrea Moore to serve as the next 42nd Judicial Circuit Court. She received 11,269 votes, while Jameson received 9,492. Despite the loss, Jameson has told Local 6 he fully intends to appeal the JCC's decision in his case. On the same day Minton's order was filed, attorneys representing Jameson submitted a notice of appeal regarding the JCC's order that he be removed from office. That's according to a copy of the document Jameson sent Local 6 on Thursday.
