MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has appointed a retired chief regional district judge to serve as special judge for Judicial District 2, Division 2 in McCracken County, after receiving information that the current judge — District Judge Chris Hollowell — is unable to perform his duties, according to an order obtained by WPSD Local 6.
The order, signed by Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter, was entered on Wednesday. The order assigns retired Chief Regional District Judge Hunter B. Whitesell II, who presided over the Purchase Region until he retired last December, as special judge.
According to the order, the court "received reliable, verified information that the Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Division 2, is unable to perform the duties of this office." The order does not explain what information the court received, but goes on to explain that the state constitution allows the chief justice to "assign temporarily any justice or judge of the Commonwealth, active or retired, to sit in any court other than the Supreme Court when he deems such assignment necessary for the prompt disposition of causes."
Local 6 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind the state's high court's determination that Hollowell was unable to perform his duties. Hollowell was reelected to the position last November, defeating Jamie Mills in the General Election. He has held the position since 2006.
In full, the order reads
"Having received reliable, verified information that the Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Division 2, is unable to perform the duties of this office, and being otherwise sufficiently advised, the Chief Justice ORDERS as follows:
"Under the authority granted by Kentucky Constitution Section 110(5)(b) to 'assign temporarily any justice or judge of the Commonwealth, active or retired, to sit in any court other than the Supreme Court when he deems such assignment necessary for the prompt disposition of causes,' the Honorable Hunter Whitesell 9ret.) is assigned as Special Judge for the 2nd Judicial District, Division 2.
"This Order shall not affect the term or pay status of the Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, Division 2, and shall remain in effect until further order of the Chief Justice.
"Entered this 6th day of September 2023."