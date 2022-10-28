FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court says the state Judicial Conduct Commission should not have temporarily suspended 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson in a 3-2 vote in August. In an order entered Friday, the high court says state law requires at least four yes votes from JCC members to suspend a judge.
"Suspension of a sitting judge by a 3-2 vote stands in disturbing contrast to the language of SCR 4.120, which requires the 'affirmative vote of at least 4 members [of the Commission]' before a judge may be suspended and raises the question, in the mind of this Court, whether Jameson’s temporary suspension was void ab initio regardless of the merits involved, on which we do not opine at this time," the order signed by Chief Justice John Minton Jr. reads. "Ab initio" means "from the beginning."
The state Supreme Court is ordering the following:
- "The JCC’s motion to dismiss, filed in Case No. 2022-SC-0370-RR, is GRANTED, and that case is dismissed.
- "Jameson’s petition for writ of mandamus, filed on October 18, 2022, as Case No. 2022-SC-0454, is advanced on the Court’s docket for expedited decision pursuant to CR 76.22.
- "The JCC shall file a response to Jameson’s writ petition no later than Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The JCC’s response shall conform to the requirements of CR 76.36(2). To facilitate expeditious receipt, the Clerk of the Supreme Court is directed to distribute this Order by electronic mail to the parties, and the JCC’s response may be sent by electronic mail to the Clerk with copy to opposing counsel."
The state Supreme Court agreed with the JCC's argument in its Sept. 16 motion to dismiss Jameson's appeal that "his appeal from the temporary suspension order was an impermissible interlocutory appeal not allowed under either Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 4.290(2) or existing Kentucky case law."
But, the Supreme Court's order says the justices are "deeply troubled" by the fact that Jameson's suspension was reached with less than four votes in favor.
"The apparent failure of the JCC to follow SCR 4.120 in ordering Jameson’s temporary suspension demonstrates CR 76.22 “good cause” to advance our consideration of Jameson’s pending writ petition," the court writes.
As point three of the order explains, the JCC has until 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 to respond to Jameson's writ petition in this case.
The JCC voted to temporarily suspend Jameson with pay amid accusations of misconduct that have been the subject of multiple days of JCC hearings. Friday's order does not offer an opinion on the accusations the suspension stems from or the merits of those charges.
